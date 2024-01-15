Guy elevates standards as proposes to his girlfriend with 3 million, expensive jewellery and other luxury items

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has opted to do things differently by proposing marriage to his partner with 3 million naira and other luxurious gifts.

The video which is currently been circulated on all social platforms, captured the lady accepting his proposal excitedly.

Showing off the items he proposed to her with, a 3 million naira check, a money bouquet, mint naira notes, designer bags, Boz jewellery, and more were captured in the video.

The luxurious gifts that the man gifted his partner were a romantic gesture from his end, but it was not interpreted by many as such.

According to some internet users, there’s no way she would be presented with such gift items and refuse to marry.

This means that the lady agreed to marry him, because of the mouth-watering gifts he attached to the ring.

Below are some of the comments,

@queenofdsun: Why she no go say yes?? and she said yes, na no she 4 talk abi

@_queeentoby: She wan say no before??? Abi which one is and she said yes

@dfw_lily_21: Why she no go talk yes? na No she for talk before with this kind gifts

@olatomiwa_usman: Una don dey use cheque book for proposal? Levels dey this thing oo?

@dearjhennie: She go say no to money before????? after one year una go still scatter…

