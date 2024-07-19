Guy exposes IG big girl who absconded with his GHS 67 during their first meet-up

A young Nigerian man on X, known as Ben King, has shared pictures of a popular IG big girl who absconded with his GHS 67 during their first meet-up.

According to Ben King, Mimi first convinced him to send her N5800 which is equivalent to GHS 54 to pay her dispatch rider.

While they were still enjoying in the pub, Mimi made him send her another N1500 which is equivalent to GHS 14.

After sending her the monies, Mimi excused herself under the guise that she was going to visit the washroom.

He sat at the pub for around 1:30 minutes waiting for Mimi nit knowing that she has absconded.

Read te whole story from the tweet below…

A lady I helped on IG on Monday kept chatting me up that she needs to see me physically. It was weird. She called over 20times



I obliged her today & we agreed to meet at a bar.



We met, I bought her a drink and we started conversing. I Was eager to hear what she's got to say. — Benkingsley Nwashara (@Benking443) July 18, 2024

Netizens Reactions…

@IamOge_Fay – She actually asked you to make her popular and you obeyed. Meaning her mission is accomplished

@osemagnum – The Police should pick her up immediately

@espeezeal – If you don’t know how to profile women, especially the ones that look like this, you will get scammed and disrespected for being a good man.