Guy flees from the restaurant after lady she took on a date ordered and ate food worth Ghc 290 – Video

The lady ordered a lunch that was more expensive than the man could afford when the two were enjoying their date.



He then decided to inform her to pay for what she had eaten at the end of their date when it was time to make payment.

In the viral video, the guy had already entered his car and was about to zoom off while having a heated argument with the lady.



The lady can be heard in the clip imploring that under normal circumstances, she would have paid but her phone was off.

The guy then made fun of her, warned her not to claim to be somebody she’s not, and threatened to keep her in the restaurant for hours if she failed to pay.

Some employees could be seen waiting behind them for the payment of the meal.

Watch the video below to know more…

