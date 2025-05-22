type here...
Guy flogs hookup lady for allgedly stealing his GHS 7 from his wallet

By Armani Brooklyn

A trending video on social media which has received massive condemnation from social media users captures the moment a man recorded himself flogging a hookup lady for allegedly stealing his 1000 Naira which is equivalent to GHS 7.

According to the guy, the hookup took the money from his wallet after he went to the bathroom to bathe after their encounter.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

While the man was busily flogging the lady, she was crying and begging him to stop recording the incident because she was unclothed.

As claimed by the lady, she didn’t steal any money from the guy’s wallet.

In the course of the assault, she also threatened to break his phone for falsely accusing her of theft while also recording her unclothed.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Netizens Reactions…

@AfamDeluxo – Nigeria has a deep-rooted misogyny problem. How does allegedly stealing ?1000 who is actually $.0.63 justify stripping and flogging a woman and still have the audacity to capture it ? This is pure dehumanization and cruelty. We should be outraged. Kai. Poverty ajoka! T?f?a!

@Allezamani – He should be arrested, help me find the lady

@Ogumsi – This is wickedness in its purest form.

@Life in solace – This is dehumanizing. Why flog her? Why video her? Why not call the police? In a working country, she has a strong case against him.

@Ghvstprogrammer – He should have at least let the girl wear cloth and na 1k dey make am beat her like that

