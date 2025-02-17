Guy Gives His Mum Plenty Hot Slaps For Advising Him To Stop Smoking

A young guy is in the news, trending for the most stupid reasons you could have ever thought of.

A video of Gh Page’s news desk features a young guy and his aged mother.

From the video flying across social media platforms, the young guy could be seen slapping his aged mother, not once, twice, or thrice.

According to the report attached to the viral video, the mother did nothing wrong by advising her son.

According to the reports, the aged woman advised her son to quell the habit of smoking, among other evil bedeviling acts, and focus on making his life better.

This, according to the report did not sound pleasant in the ears of the child, making him slap the woman countless times.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the incident occurred in some parts of Nigeria.