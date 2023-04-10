A Nigerian lady, Christina, has narrated how her friend was left stranded and humiliated after travelling to visit a guy.

She left her city to link up with him for the first time as they’ve chatted for a while, however, on getting to his place, he asked that they get intimate but she declined.

Throughout the night, he made moves to touch her, but the lady refused to let that happen, so he decided to drive her to the transport station the next morning.



The shocking part of what happened is that he put 30 naira which is equivalent to just 70 pesewas inside an envelope and handed it to the girl before bidding her goodbye but she did not know how much was inside.

When she checked and saw two N20 notes and a single N10 note, she tried calling him but the young had switched hed off his phone

According to the friend who shared the story, the agreement was for her to pay while coming to his place and he will handle the fare when she is going back, but due to her refusal to succumb to his request for intimacy, he decided to give her a ridiculous sum.

Christina wrote; “My friend traveled to visit this guy and when it was night he tried to touch her but she refused. This morning he drove her to the park, handed her an envelope and zoomed off.

Only for her to open the envelope and saw 30 naira, a 20 naira and 10 naira note. Immediately, she picked up her phone and tried call him but this guy had blocked her everywhere.

She paid while she was going and they agreed he would be the one to pay for her tfare back home.”

Below are how some social media users have reacted to the amusing story…

What was the purpose of the visit in the first place, evangelism?? ?? — Your Favorite Black Boy (@emmanuel_emrex) April 8, 2023

What was she thinking going to the guys house

That They'll share the word of God and pray?? — Máází? EGBÖ_da_PAPER???? (@EgboPaper_01) April 8, 2023

That guy wicked — Mazi Ifeanyi ?? ??? (@jasfean) April 8, 2023