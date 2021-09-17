Guy humiliates girlfriend after she knelt down to propose to him at a party (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A lady after mastering all the courage to go down on one knee to propose to her boyfriend at a gathering that looks like a friends party got the shock of her life.

The boyfriend who was left shocked at the gesture of the lady (his girlfriend) stood to stare at her and left without uttering a word.

Guests at the party were also left in shock as the guy’s reaction to the proposal ruined what was supposed to be a beautiful moment.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

What could have caused the guy to reject the proposal is unknown but it can be said that he never expected this from the lady, it should have been the other way round.

But, hey! you can’t also entirely blame the lady because she seems to love the guy and might have waited for soo long for him to propose to her.