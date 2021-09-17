type here...
GhPageLifestyleGuy humiliates girlfriend after she knelt down to propose to him at...
Lifestyle

Guy humiliates girlfriend after she knelt down to propose to him at a party (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A lady after mastering all the courage to go down on one knee to propose to her boyfriend at a gathering that looks like a friends party got the shock of her life.

The boyfriend who was left shocked at the gesture of the lady (his girlfriend) stood to stare at her and left without uttering a word.

Guests at the party were also left in shock as the guy’s reaction to the proposal ruined what was supposed to be a beautiful moment.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

What could have caused the guy to reject the proposal is unknown but it can be said that he never expected this from the lady, it should have been the other way round.

But, hey! you can’t also entirely blame the lady because she seems to love the guy and might have waited for soo long for him to propose to her.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 17, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
3.8mph
75 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News