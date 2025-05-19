Guy in hot waters for impregnating 3 friends

A young man is currently in hot waters for impregnating 3 friends.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, one of the ladies, obviously, his serious girlfriend had confronted him.

READ ALSO: You are a nobody, your career will die soon- Sally Mann threatens King Promise

After attacking him and giving him dirty slaps, the young woman could be seen crying and speaking on top of her voice.

According to her, she was so disappointed in her guy because she promised to love her alone, however, after impregnating her, he moved to her two other friends to impregnate them too.

Meanwhile, people at the scene could be seen watching the duo disgrace themselves publicly.