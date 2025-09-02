Guy jubilates over Osanju’s death

The death of popular TikToker, Osanju, has led to the outpouring of tributes from fans and loved ones.

However, a young man has shared a self-recorded video in which he claimed that the late influencer was a notorious scammer who defrauded unsuspecting victims.

In the video, the man alleged Osanju scammed him of GHS 800 in 2022 under the pretence of selling him betting codes for supposed fixed matches.

According to his narration, Osanju first charged him GHS 500 for a betting code, which eventually failed.

Despite the loss, he said he trusted Osanju again and paid an additional GHS 300 for another code that also turned out unsuccessful.

The young man revealed that after the second loss, he became frustrated and rained heavy curses on Osanju for taking advantage of him.

Following Osanju’s passing after a reported battle with leukaemia, the young man says he could not help but recall the bitter experience with him.

He also added that many others were also victims of Osanju’s alleged scams.

