type here...
News

Guy jubilates over Osanju’s death

By Armani Brooklyn
Osanju

The death of popular TikToker, Osanju, has led to the outpouring of tributes from fans and loved ones.

However, a young man has shared a self-recorded video in which he claimed that the late influencer was a notorious scammer who defrauded unsuspecting victims.

In the video, the man alleged Osanju scammed him of GHS 800 in 2022 under the pretence of selling him betting codes for supposed fixed matches.

According to his narration, Osanju first charged him GHS 500 for a betting code, which eventually failed.

READ ALSO: TikToker Osanju passes away

Osanju

Despite the loss, he said he trusted Osanju again and paid an additional GHS 300 for another code that also turned out unsuccessful.

The young man revealed that after the second loss, he became frustrated and rained heavy curses on Osanju for taking advantage of him.

Following Osanju’s passing after a reported battle with leukaemia, the young man says he could not help but recall the bitter experience with him.

[monsterinsights_popular_posts_inline]

He also added that many others were also victims of Osanju’s alleged scams.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians mourn Osanju’s passing

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Kayvon Warren and India 1

Boyfriend unalives his pregnant girlfriend on her due date

Aayalolo Bus

Aayalolo Bus Claims Life Of Trader At Accra CBD

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, September 2, 2025
22.9 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker Osanju passes away

Ghanaians call for the sack and arrest of UCC student Blaq Mhizper

Guy crying in between two ladies

He became stiff and could not talk- Obolo reveals cause of Osanju’s death

Female students allegedly set to drag Blaq Mhizper to court

Blaq Mhizper

Ghanaians mourn Osanju’s passing

Osanju Dies
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways