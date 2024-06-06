Guy marries his biological mother after impregnating her

According to a report by Daily Express, a Zimbabwean guy has married his mother after impregnating her.

As reported, both the woman and her son claim to be in love with each other hence they decided to take their relationship to the next level and get married.

The decision to make things official between them followed after considering that the mother, Betty Mbereko (from Mwenezi in Masvingo) is now six months pregnant and expecting her son’s child, and her grandchild.



Mbereko, 40, has been a widow for the past 12 years and has been living with her 23-year-old son Farai Mbereko.



She confirmed that she is six months pregnant and that she has decided it is better to “marry” her son because she does not want to marry her late husband’s young brothers, whom she says are coveting her.

READ ALSO: Tragic! Decomposed bodies of missing girls found without heads and other body parts





According to Betty, after spending a lot of money sending Farai to school following the death of her husband, she thinks she has a right to his money and no other woman is entitled to it.



“Look, I struggled alone to send my son to school and no one helped me. Now you see that my son is working and you accuse me of doing something wrong”



“Let me enjoy the products of my sweat,” – she told the village court council.



Meanwhile, Farai has also affirmed that he’s more than prepared to marry his mother and would pay off her brideprice.



“I know my father died before he finished paying the bride price and I am prepared to pay it off,” – he said.



“It is better to publicise what is happening because people should know that I am the one who made my mother pregnant…Otherwise, they will accuse her of promiscuity.”

READ ALSO: Video of the lifeless body of the Naija rich man who kidnapped and murdered Afiba Tandoh and her friend