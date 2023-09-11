Guy mixes powdered milk with live maggots and eats as breakfast [VIDEO]

- Advertisement -

In a shocking and disturbing video that has recently surfaced on social media, a young man is seen engaging in a bizarre and revolting act.

In the footage, the individual is shown consuming live maggots from a bowl, which has been mixed with powdered milk as a bizarre breakfast concoction.

The video has ignited a firestorm of reactions and discussions among netizens, prompting numerous questions and concerns about the person’s well-being and the circumstances surrounding this disturbing act.

The video has elicited a strong and visceral reaction from viewers across social media platforms. Many have expressed their disbelief and disgust at witnessing such a disturbing spectacle.

Some have raised immediate concerns about the individual’s mental and physical health, as consuming live maggots can pose significant risks, including the potential transmission of diseases and infections.

Others have questioned the motivations behind this act, wondering whether it was a desperate stunt for attention or a part of a disturbing trend.

The video raises numerous questions about the context and circumstances surrounding this shocking behaviour.

Viewers are left wondering why someone would voluntarily engage in such a repulsive act, and whether there was any coercion or pressure involved.

Concerns for the individual’s well-being have been expressed, with many speculating about their mental state and emotional health.

