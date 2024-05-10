Guy murders best friend he owes 3 million because he doesn’t want to pay

A young Nigerian man named Bello Zubairu has been arrested for allegedly murdering his best friend.

According to reports, the culprit borrowed 3 million naira from the deceased called Bello Bukar Adam, and as he wasn’t able to refund the payment on time he resulted to have hired two assassins to help kill his friend.

He was said to have invited his friend to his house and unknown to his friends that he had planned on killing him fell into the trap and visited him, upon his arrival, the friend hit him with a pestle smashing his skull, and ended his life through the process

When he was arrested, he was seen in car that belonged to his late friend and it was also used by the suspect to dump his corpse along the Kano-Zaria road.

Lessons: Avoid lending your friends money, except with witnesses and proper documentation and except such a friend is well-trusted because many have died after lending money to their friends. when they cannot pay back the money, they will eliminate you.

Stop announcing every good thing that comes your way. You don’t need anyone to validate your happiness.

Because 90 per cent of those you are telling may not be happy. Some will go to any length to sabotage you while showing you physically that they are happy with your progress.

Be careful with the type of company you keep at all times. because sometimes those who want to neutralise you are your close friends to whom you usually tell everything about yourself.

Avoid keeping a jealous friend, or any friend you know that like competing with you. Always keep a low profile. not everybody should know your whereabouts.

Stop advertising your wealth on social media, or showing your family members. The bandits, armed robbers, Boko Haram and ISWAP also use social media.

Please be careful!