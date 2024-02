A Nigerian lady has taken to X to mourn her sister, who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend for cheating who also killed himself afterwards.

According to the X user, her sister was subjected to acts of violence by her boyfriend.

She said a neighbour had reached out to her sometime in June 2023 to appeal to her to come and save her sister as she was constantly being subjected to physical assault by her boyfriend.

The X user said she confronted her sister and she denied the claim.