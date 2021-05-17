type here...
Guy plans to break up with his girlfriend for failing to give him a birthday gift

By Qwame Benedict
A social media user is currently angry and hinting at plans to break up with his girlfriend after she failed to get him any gift during his birthday.

The man who remains anonymous in a post to a counselor online explained that on his birthday, the best thing the girl did on his special day was to post his picture on her WhatsApp status.

He went on to state that he didn’t get any gift and not even a phone call from her on his special day therefore he is thinking of breaking up with her.

His post reads: “I want to know people’s opinion on this. There is this girl I’m dating, she is a student in 400l. My birthday was some weeks ago and she didn’t bother getting me anything.

Just posted my picture on her WhatsApp status, that’s all…”

Source:Ghpage

