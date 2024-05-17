type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGuy publicly shares the rituals he performed to make money (Video)
News

Guy publicly shares the rituals he performed to make money (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn

A suspected sakawa guy publicly shared his rituals to make money.

In a trending video, the young man who’s now rich can be seen bathing herbs with a knife in his mouth.

After sharing his bathing clip, he also shared pictures of three rings he received from his mallam.

The last part of the video shows him posing beside an all-white Toyota Camry while displaying bundles of cash.

Yahoo yahoo or sakawa is a term for illegal practices which combine modern Internet-based fraud with African traditionalist rituals.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Friday, May 17, 2024
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
2.9mph
20 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe