Guy publicly shares the rituals he performed to make money (Video)

A suspected sakawa guy publicly shared his rituals to make money.

In a trending video, the young man who’s now rich can be seen bathing herbs with a knife in his mouth.

After sharing his bathing clip, he also shared pictures of three rings he received from his mallam.

The last part of the video shows him posing beside an all-white Toyota Camry while displaying bundles of cash.

Yahoo yahoo or sakawa is a term for illegal practices which combine modern Internet-based fraud with African traditionalist rituals.