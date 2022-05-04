type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleGuy takes to his heels from the restaurant after lady ordered food...
Lifestyle

Guy takes to his heels from the restaurant after lady ordered food worth 3,000 cedis

By Armani Brooklyn
Guy run away from the restaurant after lady ordered food worth 3,000 cedis
- Advertisement -

Some ladies are very greedy and wicked because how can one person alone order food worth 3,000 cedis just because she’s not the one who will pay for it after eating.

A smart guy swiftly took to his heels from the restaurant after a lady he went on a date with ordered different kinds of foods worth $400 which is almost 3,000 cedis.

As revealed by the guy, after the lady ordered the expensive foods, he asked him if she would follow him home but the lady refused and insisted that she was tired and needed some rest.

He then called the waiter who served them and paid for his share of the meal which was only $50 and hurriedly left the restaurant.

As of now, he doesn’t know how the lady paid the remaining $35o because she told him she was low on cash.

Many ladies forget that there’s nothing like free lunch, men are not fools to be throwing money around if they won’t be getting any form of reward in kind.

    Source:GHpage
    • READ MORE ON:
    • Guy

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 4, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    0 %
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News