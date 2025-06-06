Guy shares baby mama’s cheating videos with 7 different men

A Nigerian man has been left devastated after discovering details about his baby mama’s romantic affairs.

Apparently, the baby mama is dating 7 different men simultaneously.

The discovery came to light after the man gained access to his baby mama’s Instagram account.

While browsing her inbox, he was stunned to find ongoing romantic conversations with at least seven men, all of whom appeared to believe they were in exclusive relationships with her.

As seen in the trending screenshots, each of the men was under the impression that they were either her fiancé or headed toward marriage.

Painfully, the man also found explicit videos of his baby mama engaging in intimate acts with the men.

The incident has since gone viral across social media platforms and drawn mixed reactions of shock, sympathy, and criticism.

Many users have expressed empathy for the man, who had seemingly committed to building a life with the woman, only to uncover her complex web of deceit.