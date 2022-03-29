- Advertisement -

Gone are the days when only ladies were pinned as gold diggers but it appears the dynamics have changed over time because men are now more into the romance business than women.

A 17-year-old Nigerian school dropout has become a topic for discussion after flaunting his very old girlfriend on the internet.

According to sources, the young guy and his 83-year-old lover met on the internet a couple of months ago.

It was first, the white old lady was hesitant about giving her love to the guy because of the many fraudsters on the internet hence she travelled all the way from the UK to meet him in person in Nigeria.

After they meet up, she fell in love with him and has since been showering him with all sorts of expensive gifts as her boyfriend.

It has also been asserted that the two love birds are even planning to marry in the next few months ahead.

Does the young guy truly love the old woman? Or he’s just in to squander her money and dump her afterwards because we have seen so many of such cases.