Guy stabs his bestfriend to death over girlfriend

A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his best friend, Phehello Mpele, to death after an argument over a girlfriend in Gauteng, South Africa.

The incident happened at Phase 3 (Cape Gate), Boipatong, on Monday, February 19, 2024.

According to police spokesperson, Thembeka Maxambela, authorities responded to a call regarding Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) around 2:00 AM, only to discover Phehello Mpele with a fatal stab wound upon arrival at the scene.

According to him, the altercation allegedly stemmed from a dispute over a girl, culminating tragically in the loss of a young life.

The grieving mother of the boy, Mimi Mpele, in an interview with journalists on Wednesday, said she is resolute in her pursuit of truth.

She questions the narrative presented, doubting the validity of the ‘girlfriend’ explanation put forth by the suspect.

Expressing disbelief, she emphasises her son’s amiable nature and refutes the notion that such a trivial dispute could lead to his demise.

“My son had many friends, including girls. I do not believe that he died because of an argument over a girl. That is just a made-up story, the boy must just tell the truth about why he killed my son. If they were fighting, why does he not have even the slightest of injuries?” she asked.

Meanwhile, the suspect appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed for further investigations and the suspect remains behind bars.