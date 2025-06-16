Guy steals church money to stake bet and wins

A Nigerian man, reportedly a member of his church’s financial committee, has confessed to using part of the church’s offering to place a bet on Sportybet, which won him ?2 million.

This was revealed in a post shared anonymously via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

According to the man, he gave in to pressure and diverted the church’s funds to gamble.

Although he won a substantial amount, he now struggles with guilt and uncertainty about his next steps.

His anonymous confession reads: “I am part of the financial committee in my church. Out of pressure, I used part of our church offering to win 2 million naira on Sportybet. I feel guilty about it because it’s God money. Now I don’t know if I should return everything or just relocate to another state and change my number.”*

READ ALSO: Hospital worker jailed for kissing patient 9 months after he arrived UK

The post has since gone viral, attracting a wave of reactions from concerned users who flooded the comment section with mixed opinions and advice.

See some reactions below:

@odunayo_lizzzy: “Abi dindinrin leleyi ni relocate bawo. Refund church offering and pay your tithe then move on with your life jeje ko lo far nah.”

@GentleAjeh: “U are not scared to use it to bet,it’s wen u win u started fearing,ur own better oo.”

@kharlyb1577: “Even God is happy with you cus you did a good business so just return the money (exact you borrow ) and pay your tithe from winnings 2mrw..note : my own perspective ??? no one can decide for God is it’s wrong or right.”

@VOparaji76338: “Remove the amount you used and return it back to the church money that’s in your care,na God come down low key come bless you my guy,where are you running to as long as the church money is complete my brother you no need fear even God go understand say he get why.Glory to Jesus.”

@FestusOgechi2: “What’s the name of your church let me replace you as you’re running away.”

@AdepojuWilliam4: “Pay your tithe of 10% and return the church money you took too. God has used the church to bless you.”

@Ursmall0: “Na God money but you run leave ur state and change number. so who you dey run for now? shey na between you and God. mugu you no get sense comot wetin you use return and keep leaving ur life the their dey fool.”

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

READ ALSO: Lady curses men following heartbreak