type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleGuy stripped naked after losing a bet at a betting shop
Lifestyle

Guy stripped naked after losing a bet at a betting shop [VIDEO]

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Sports Betting has become the order of the day among the youth especially.

One could say they engage in sports betting to make ends meet but in the same vein, there is a danger to it. More of the risks would be shared later.

Today, one guy who went to bet at a betting office without money is going home naked and confused.

READ ALSO: Man uses company money to stake bet

He left home to feed home but now, he is going home empty-handed and naked as he lost his bet.

A video that captured the scene saw the sad-looking man standing in the office in regret for betting.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

READ ALSO: Manager jailed 15 years for using company’s money to stake bet

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, January 26, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    2.6mph
    40 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News