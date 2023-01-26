Guy stripped naked after losing a bet at a betting shop [VIDEO]

- Advertisement -

Sports Betting has become the order of the day among the youth especially.

One could say they engage in sports betting to make ends meet but in the same vein, there is a danger to it. More of the risks would be shared later.

Today, one guy who went to bet at a betting office without money is going home naked and confused.

He left home to feed home but now, he is going home empty-handed and naked as he lost his bet.

A video that captured the scene saw the sad-looking man standing in the office in regret for betting.

He left home to feed home now he is probably coming home empty hand and [email protected] pic.twitter.com/vu0YaWcJ0D — ?Scrummy ? (@Auntyscrummy) January 24, 2023

