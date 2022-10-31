- Advertisement -

The heart of a young man has been shattered after he caught his serious girlfriend cheating on him with another guy whom he’s richer than.

A video that has landed on the internet captures the moment the young man sent a soldier to retrieve all the things he bought for the lady including the latest iPhone on his behalf.

As revealed by the guy, he works extremely hard to provide the lady with all the things she needs yet she still cheated on him despite all the sacrifices and expensive purchases he made for her when they were actively dating.

What seems to have annoyed him to the core is the fact that the man she allegedly cheated on him with drives a 2007 Toyota Camry while he drives a 2012 Lexus.

However, the girl denied cheating and thought that his response was an overreaction to an unfounded charge.

The sobbing guy later wished his ex-girlfriend well in her ‘prostitution’ business because it’s obvious she can’t stay with a single man even if he gives her the world.

