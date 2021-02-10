A spiteful young man, after a breakup with his girlfriend, has taken back a television set and a decoder he got for her.

In a video that has garnered a number of reactions, a well-built gentleman went to his girlfriend’s apartment and took back his TV and decoder.

Although the lady wouldn’t stop pleading, he would have none of it as he pushed her aside and took off with his TV held underarm and his decoder in his other hand.

From the snippet, the lady begged her man asking him not to pay heed to the naysayers.

Guy takes back his TV and decoder from girlfriend after a breakup in new video pic.twitter.com/JBCnPFaqGb — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 10, 2021

Could the guy be acting on a rumour about her cheating? This is what many on social media are suspecting.