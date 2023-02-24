- Advertisement -

A young man residing in Accra has recounted a situation which dramatically changed his approach towards potential partners in his dating life.

According to David, his ex-lover constantly carried away extra food whenever she came to his place. He added that even at restaurants, she would always demand that extra food is packaged for her.

“Can you just imagine, ladies who come to you and even when they cook for you they want to pack some home, you invite them for lunch or dinner and after eating, drinking with you, they want take-away, when you see those people don’t venture,” he said on Friday.

You give them money to cook in your own house and when she’s going to her house she packs some of the food she came to cook in your house, you invite her for dinner or lunch and after spending all your money she calls the waiter to pack extra food for her,” he shared.

Amid all this, the young man was giving the lady a weekly stipend for upkeep.



David shared his ordeal when he called into Joy FM’s Super Morning Show during a discussion on how to identify a bad partner, gestures that have been popularly phrased as ‘red flags’.

On the programme, David narrated that the ex-lover embarked on this venture to reserve the weekly stipend and rather invested it into her building project, unbeknownst to him.

“I always gave her weekly chop money for her upkeep and not knowing she had bought a plot of land at Oyibi with my money and had started building, I had no idea.”

“Meanwhile I haven’t even bought a bag of cement before, I didn’t know my money could build,” he recalled.



David said this has become a big red flag for him sparking a new level of vigilance in his dealings with women subsequently.

Red flags are generally unpleasant actions or warning signs that turn an individual off or make one lose interest in someone they are attracted to.

Watch the video below to know more…

Credit: Myjoyonline