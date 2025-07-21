Guy unalives his sister to steal his phone and cosmetics

Malawi – A heartbreaking story of betrayal and greed has social media users teary-eyed as a woman simply known as Agnes has been brutally murdered by her brother, with her sister allegedly masterminding the crime.

Agnes who was known for her vibrant personality and growing cosmetics side hustle, was found murdered inside her car while en route to conduct business.

Initial investigations pointed to a Nigerian woman, Chinyere, who was the last contact on Agnes’s phone records.

She was arrested as a prime suspect. However, what happened next stunned investigators and the public alike.

After a thorough police investigation, it was discovered that Agnes’s own brother, Amos, had carried out the murder.

According to police sources, Amos confessed that he killed his sister simply to steal her iPhone and cosmetic products, which he later gifted to his girlfriend.

In a shocking twist, Amos implicated their elder sister, Egnat, as the mastermind behind the murder plot.

