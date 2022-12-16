- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has anonymously revealed the Hell he passed through after unknowingly dating an evil spirit.

As admitted by him in the first sentence of his writeup, he wouldn’t have believed the frightening life story if it was shared by another person.

According to the guy whose name and other personal details are yet to be known because he shared the frightening life story anonymously, his life suddenly changed from grace to grass after a month of dating the evil spirit disgusted as a human.

According to him, he worked in the same office with this lady who was believed to be married because she wore a wedding ring anytime she came to the office.

He liked her and vice versa hence they began having sex ignoring her marital status – And each time they enjoyed themselves he had nightmares afterwards.

Fast forward, he was sacked from his job, became broke and his life started retrogressing before his own eyes.

He told his mother about how his once blossoming life had suddenly become nothing to write home about.

She sent him to a pastor and it was the man of God who made him know that he was having sex with an evil spirit and delivered him from the shackles of the devil.

