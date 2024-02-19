Guy who dumped his girlfriend for using his Ghc200 to start a business returns to beg as the lady becomes a millionaire

- Advertisement -

A beautiful and smart Nigerian lady has asked her followers on social media for advice after her boyfriend, who dumped her, returned to beg.

According to the lady with the handle @storeroomngcoach on TikTok; She and her boyfriend had a misunderstanding she took his last N25,000 ( about GH?205) without his knowledge.

She used the money to start up a business but her boyfriend who was upset over her action broke up with her.

However, he started showing interest in her again after he found out about her business expansion. He disclosed to her that his sole aim of returning was because he believed he was the one who invested in her.

The young lady asked netizens for their opinions on how to handle the situation. She wrote: “He left me because I withdrew the last 25k in his account to start a business. Now he wants to come back thinking he was the one that invested in me. Do you think I should go back?”

Netizens Reactions…

Haliberry??Store of Abk – pity him and just add 25k to it to double his Investment

Eunique?? – give him his investment back abeg ???? i mean the 25k ooooo

mimi72 – Gv him his 25 k let him go back

