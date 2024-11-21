Guy Who Gave Akufo Addo A “Wild Look” At A Funeral Finally Speaks As He Fires The President

The young man who gave the president, Akufo Addo a “wild” look at a funeral has finally spoken.

This comes after the young guy whose real identity is not yet found trended across social media platforms.

The simple question many netizens pondered over was what triggered the man to look at the president in that way.

Well, he has finally responded to the numerous questions many Ghanaians have asked following the viral picture.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, the young man said that he looked at the president that way because the president has put the country into hardship.

According to him, it was so irritating seeing the man who had messed up the country face to face.

He disclosed that many of his friends have contacted him to render an unqualified apology to the president and Ghanaians at large.

Responding to that, he claims that would be the last thing he would do as a human being, as he stated that if there is anyone to apologize, it is the president and not him.