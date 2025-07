A young man who went to Adum PZ to buy a phone has become the latest victim of phone swap scam.



The young man travelled to Kumasi for the first time to buy an iPhone 11.

Apparently, the young man wanted to buy an iPhone 11 for GHS 80 but was given bricks instead

A video of the young man crying after he was swindled has left social media users teary.

