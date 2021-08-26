Guys below the age of 30 who drive expensive cars must be investigated – NDC member

- Advertisement -

A parliamentary aspirant for the opposition NDC identified as Francis Dodovi has passed a statement that has been tagged as ‘senseless by some netizens.

The Suame parliamentary aspirant has appealed to the police to investigate the source of wealth for people below the age of 30 who ride around in expensive cars.

Your wealth, he believes, should be determined by your pay. As a result, he is suggesting that young men who live opulent lifestyles be probed to learn where their cash comes from.

Francis Dodovi expressed his thoughts on Peace FM when he was a guest. Mr Dodovi believes that our society’s fabric is being eaten away by the rush to gain fast wealth.

People are no longer inspired by the lowly beginnings of economic accumulation, he said. They’d be quick to congratulate themselves on achieving overnight success.

“The love for ill-gotten wealth is becoming too much. Nobody cares. There are people that through their sweat from humble beginnings. But you see some young men that want to be rich overnight. So that they can also be acknowledged as rich men. But we cannot build a society like that. All of a sudden, people want us to see that they are also rich.

This person has bought a Maybach, then he goes and buys one too. But what work does he do that he can pay for a $200,000 Maybach? Someone who has not even reached the age of 30? Society must investigate all these things. That is the only way out,” he continued.

“Now in Ghana, the most glorified thing is a rich person. We are not worried about where they got the money from. Once they know that you have money, everyone, especially in Kumasi, would throng to that place. As to where the money is coming from, no one knows. Today, people don’t celebrate knowledge. All that we want is money.”