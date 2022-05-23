type here...
Guys celebrate birthday at the cemetery (Video)
Lifestyle

Guys celebrate birthday at the cemetery (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Guys celebrate birthdays at the cemetery (Video)
Gradually, things that were considered an abomination in ancient days are now seen as normal and the masses praise people who indulge themselves in such for their bravery.

A bizarre video that has gone viral on the internet and received mixed reactions in the process captures Ghanaian guys celebrating their birthday at the cemetery with their friends and loved ones in full attendance.

Apparently, these guys refused to go by the normal by deciding to do their own thing and court attention in the process.

The question that is ringing in the minds of most Ghanaians is; “Why would anyone celebrate his or her birthday at the cemetery if he/she has no relation to the dark world.”

Predictably, this will become a trend in the future because we are in a period of “madness” and most people want to fit in.

    Source:GHpage

