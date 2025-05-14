type here...
Guys in France want to eat me & guys in Ghana want to spend my money- beautiful lady says

By Mzta Churchill

An 18 year old Ghanaian based France student has stated the challenges she faces from guys in both Ghana and France.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page, the young beautiful girl disclosed that she has not had it well with guys both in France and Ghana.

According to her, because she is from France but studies in Ghana, the guys in Ghana think she is very rich.

She claims the guys in Ghana who approach her do so because of money so that they could be taking money from her.

Talking about guys in France, the young beautiful lady shockingly disclosed that the guys in France are only interested in sleeping with her.

