GWR: Afua Asantewaa set to begin another singathon in December

Unsuccessful Guinness World Record breaker, Afua Asantewaa, popularly known for her singing marathon, has hinted of hosting another edition of the singathon in Kumasi in December.

The event planner in December 2023 held the entire country together in an attempt to surpass the record holder for the longest singing by an individual, Sunil Waghmare.

Unsuccessful Guinness World Record breaker, Afua Asantewaa, popularly known for her singing marathon, has hinted of hosting another edition of the singathon in Kumasi in December.

The event planner in December 2023 held the entire country together in an attempt to surpass the record holder for the longest singing by an individual, Sunil Waghmare.

READ ALSO: Househelp betrays her madam as she gets pregnant for her husband – Videos

However, after five days of consummate try, she was disqualified.

-- AD --

Speaking to Akoma FM’s Tony Best on the mid-morning show, the tourism ambassador disclosed she has acquired another clearance from the Guinness World Record to host another singathon in Kumasi.

“I can tell you on your show that, God willing in December, I will be hosting another singathon but this time I’m planning to do it in Kumasi.

“Myself and the team are doing a feasibility study to appreciate which part of the city will best suit the attempt. This will allow those in this enclave to make a feel of the show and also deepen my ambassadorial role.

“The fact that I was not successful in my first attempt shouldn’t be a barrier to my quest of becoming a Guinness World record holder.”

READ ALSO: Woman storms Togo to curse Afia Schwar and her kids over John Mahama