GWR: Afua Asantewaa set to reattempt sing-a-thon record after first disqualification; Here’s all you need to know

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa has openly revealed that she would be reattempting the Guinness World Record Sing-A-Thon marathon again.

According to the media personality, she has learnt from her mistakes hence she strongly believes she will emerge victorious in her second attempt.

Afua Asantewaa made this revelation while speaking on her disqualification for the first time.

In a simple Facebook post, Afua Asantewaa acknowledged the love and support from Ghanaians as well as her unflinching eagerness to prove her doubters wrong.

The news of the outcome of my Sing-a-thon attempt came few minutes as I was preparing to host a gala dinner and the launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network attended by the President President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I would announce my next line of action in few days. Thank you all for your love and support.

When life hands you lemons, turn them to lemonade. Success is sweetest when snatched out of the jaws of defeat.

Hair by CuteCut Parlour Dress by MeekayGh#PressingOn#BouncingBackBetter

#SingathonReattempt#GreaterGrace#StrengthFromLovedOnes

Guinness World Records’ rules for Sing-a-thon.

(1) Applications for this record title are granted to applicants who are 16 years of age or over.

(2) The songs sung throughout the attempt must be recognisable and performed to a reasonable standard. This is at the discretion of the Guinness World Records.

(3) Singing must be continuous with only brief pauses of not more than 30 seconds allowed between songs.

(4) Each piece of music performed must last for at least two minutes.

(5) No piece of music may be repeated in performance within four hours. Songs can only repeated after 4 hours.

(6) Applicant is permitted to take a five-minute break every hour or 20-minute breaks after four hours.

(7) Improvisation or jamming is not allowed.

(8) Applicants may be accompanied or not accompanied. If accompanied, no musician may play for more than four hours, after which they must take a break of a least four hours.



(9) After the attempt, a playlist of all tunes performed must be maintained and submitted with the claim.