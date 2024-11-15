GhPageEntertainmentGWR Approves Afua Asantewaa’s Second Singathon Attempt
GWR Approves Afua Asantewaa’s Second Singathon Attempt

By Mzta Churchill
Information reaching the news desk of Gh Page has it that the Guinness World Record has approved Afua Asantewaa’s summation attempt.

This makes it the second time the GWR has approved the media personality’s singleton attempt.

The information was made known to the public after she took to her official social media handles to announce the good news.

Per the flyer flying across social media platforms, Afua is set to commence her singleton attempt next month on, the 21st of December.

Information of the venue is not indicated on the flyer, however, Afua, via her social media handles and interviews has stated categorically that she is eyeing Kumasi or any other place except Accra for the attempt.

Meanwhile, Gh Page promises to update its cherished readers should there be any new developments.

