GWR deactivates the cook-a-thon category from its website

By Qwame Benedict

The cook-a-thon category has been deactivated on the official website of the Guinness World Record.

This new development comes as a surprise since Ghanaians are hoping for GWR to officially announce Chef Smith as the new recorder holder.

Chef Emmanuel Smith yesterday held a press conference where he announced that he has been declared as the new GWR holder after cooking for 802 hours and 24 minutes.

Unlike other approved attempts, the Guinness World Records has yet to issue a public statement about Chef Smith’s cooking marathon, even as pressure from Ghanaians intensifies.

A search on the website this morning indicates that the category is no longer active.

See the result from the search below:

Source:GhPage

