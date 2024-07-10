GWR: GH lady Felicity Asantewaa sets new record for the most cars washed in 8 hours by an individual

In a remarkable display of dedication and endurance, Ghanaian car enthusiast, Felicity Asantewaa has set a new Guinness World Record for the most cars washed by an individual in 8 hours.

Felicity achieved this incredible feat by washing 60 cars in just eight hours, significantly surpassing the previous record.

The record-breaking event took place at Go Go Wash near the Executive Fitness Club in East Legon on March 9, 2024.

Felicity did not only break the existing 5-hour record but also set a new benchmark by continuing her efforts for an additional three hours, demonstrating exceptional stamina and commitment.

Guinness World Records has officially confirmed Felicity Asantewaa’s achievement on their website, recognizing her as the new world record holder.

This accomplishment highlights not only her passion for cars but also her determination to push the boundaries of what is possible.

Felicity’s success has garnered widespread attention and admiration, inspiring many with her remarkable dedication to achieving her goal.