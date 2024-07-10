type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGWR: GH lady Felicity Asantewaa sets new record for the most cars...
News

GWR: GH lady Felicity Asantewaa sets new record for the most cars washed in 8 hours by an individual

By Armani Brooklyn
GWR GH lady Felicity Asantewaa sets new record for the most cars washed in 8 hours by an individual

In a remarkable display of dedication and endurance, Ghanaian car enthusiast, Felicity Asantewaa has set a new Guinness World Record for the most cars washed by an individual in 8 hours.

Felicity achieved this incredible feat by washing 60 cars in just eight hours, significantly surpassing the previous record.

The record-breaking event took place at Go Go Wash near the Executive Fitness Club in East Legon on March 9, 2024.

GWR GH lady Felicity Asantewaa sets new record for the most cars washed in 8 hours by an individual

Felicity did not only break the existing 5-hour record but also set a new benchmark by continuing her efforts for an additional three hours, demonstrating exceptional stamina and commitment.

Guinness World Records has officially confirmed Felicity Asantewaa’s achievement on their website, recognizing her as the new world record holder.

This accomplishment highlights not only her passion for cars but also her determination to push the boundaries of what is possible.

Felicity’s success has garnered widespread attention and admiration, inspiring many with her remarkable dedication to achieving her goal.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage
  • READ MORE ON:
  • GWR

TODAY

Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
3.8mph
100 %
Wed
78 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways