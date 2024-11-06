GWR: GH lady set to eat non-stop for 4 days, 7 hours and 20 minutes

Ghanaian food content creator, Clementina Nkrumah aka Afua Nash is set to attempt a Guinness World Records eat-a-thon.

Afua Nash took to her official Instagram page to share a flyer for her upcoming GWR attempt and event details.

The content creator said she would aim to set the record for the longest eating marathon in Guinness World Records history at 103 hours and 20 minutes (4 days, 7 hours and 20 minutes).

She also shared that her GWR attempt would be broadcast live on the Savage Room show on YouTube on Monday, November 11, 2024, at the Afropod studios in Accra.

The popular content creator, who has become a household name online in recent months for her ability to consume huge meals with ease and precision, will become the first Ghanaian to embark on such an attempt.

In the caption of the social media post, Afua Nash wrote:

“I invite you all I step into a new milestone as the first Ghanaian to break the Guinness World Record. I will be live on the afropodstudios on YouTube @Afroculture_ on Monday 11th November. Wish me luck.”