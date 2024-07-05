GWR: GH singer QueenLet readies to break sing-a-thon record

Ghanaian singer and originator of the Soakat gospel genre, QueenLet, is gearing up for an ambitious attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

The award-winning gospel artist, known for her multiple hits, is ready to showcase her endurance and musical prowess in a remarkable five-day sing-a-thon.

Queenlet’s marathon singing event will begin on July 21st and continue uninterrupted until July 26th, 2024.

The event will take place at Holstenhofweg 57, 22043 Hamburg in Germany, and is expected to draw significant attention from fans and music enthusiasts worldwide.

In an era where records are constantly being challenged and broken, Queenlet’s endeavour stands out not only for its ambitious nature but also for its spiritual and cultural significance.

As the creator of the Soakat gospel genre, Queenlet aims to inspire and uplift through her music, making this attempt a testament to her dedication and faith.

To ensure that her fans and supporters can join her in this monumental effort, the entire sing-a-thon will be streamed live on all her social media pages under the handle Queenletmusic.

This live streaming will allow a global audience to witness her record-breaking attempt and offer their support in real time.

Queenlet’s journey to the Guinness World Record is more than just an attempt to set a new milestone.

It is an expression of her passion for gospel music and her commitment to spreading positivity through her unique Soakat genre.

The current record is held by India’s Sunil Waghmare who sang for more than 116 hours

Biography Of QueenLet

QueenLet is a multilingual, multiple award-winning Soakat Gospel musician, a prophetess of Holy Spirit Manifestations and a professional Nurse based in Germany.

She is a musician with her own music genre called “Soakat“, approved on Google, Apple and signed by Euro-African’s record label “Debrich Group”.

Minister QueenLet recently won the “Gospel Song Of The Year 2024” and Soakat Artist Of The Year 2024 at Ebenezer Gospel Music Awards.

Also, the “Best European Song Of The Year” nomination at Ghana Music Awards UK 2022.

And won the “Gospel Song Of The Year” at Ghana Gospel Awards 2022.

Queen Leticia Kyerewaa, popularly known as QueenLet is a talented and gifted multiple award-winning SOAKAT Gospel musician of our era by Elohim, a prolific song writer, a

composer with soakat intelligence Perceptual reasoning in vocal frequencies and calculuses, when an uncooked musical data is given to her.

QueenLet’s ministry as a Psalmist, is characterised by the manifestation of Elohim’s tangible Presence, resulting in holistic transformation in the lives of participants in the SOAKAT explosion.

Her songs will enrich your spirit, fill you with the spirit of intercession and increase your hunger for deeper fellowship with Elohim.

QueenLet was born to transform and to unmoor every vessel of God. She is a woman who is driven with a strong passion to see the reality of the manifestation of ELOHIM in our days like it was in the Bible days.

She believes in the release of the transforming power of YAHWEH through singing.

Family, Early life, Education and Work

Leticia Kyerewaa Dampare also known in the showbiz as “QueenLet” was born in the mid-

80’s (April), she is a Ghanaian Germany based Gospel iconic that moves in this eschatological waves of the Holy Spirit.

QueenLet whose maiden name is Leticia Kyerewaa, Ghanaian-German, Nigeria connected vocalist and an anointed international worship leader of our time, contemporary gospel singer, Soakat singer, a Songwriter, a Composer, a Nurse and a Mother.

QueenLet was born to the families of Mr Dampare from Aduamoah Kwahu and Ashanti mampong and madam Augustina Ofosu who is also from Nkwatia – Kwahu.

She was born in Teshie , Accra and lived most of her life there. Leticia is married and blessed with kids.

Leticia started her primary education in Accra at Trinity Junior School, Teshie and proceeded to St. John’s Grammar Senior High School (Class of 2000) where she had her secondary education. She continued to Accra Technical University after some years as teacher.

Leticia obtained fashion Certificate from Accra Technical University and later moved on to study nursing at “Deutsche Angestellte Akademie” (Germany school of nursing), where she currently based as voice to the nations, mother, a wife, a nurse and minister of the Gospel of Yeshua Hamashiach.

????Vision????

To empowered this eschatological age through music and the word of God To encourage and bring hope to the down-hearted through music and her personal life 3. To provide support for the poor in the society through QueenLet Ministries foundation.

4. To evangelise through Holy Spirit musical concert

??Musical Life Style / Career / Awards

QueenLet released her first album in December 31, 2014; entitled “Menka Biem“, the album enjoyed massive airplay after its release on Adom FM, Ability OFM Radio, Nhyira Fie FM, Adom Fie FM, 1A GhanaZip.com, ACCRA24.COM, OFMTV.COM etc, which brought Leticia into the limelight.

QueenLet has performed on major platforms with electrifying power packed prophetic performances that have earned her a huge fun base, not only for the love of her music but also for her stage performances.

Leticia has shared the stage with renowned international artistes and has traveled across Africa, Europe and America.

Soakat Explosion In Ghana

Queenlet successfully hosts impactful yearly Soakat Explosion 2023 in Kumasi, Ghana.

For about three years, many people have been blessed through this soakat genre of music across the world.

Soakat – Soaking & Atmospheric

Trending Ghanaian Discography Artiste QueenLet, who hits Ghana and Germany music industry with vocal frequencies in “Soaking & Atmospheric” Gospel style category of music genre. QueenLet’s music genre attracted the endorsement from Legends, Gospel diva and multiple award-winning Gospel singers, Queen Esther Smith and Rev Dr Mary Ghansah.

Soakat Mother

QueenLet is currently tag as the mother of Soaking & Atmospheric [SOAKAT] genre in Gospel music by many countries, Never in the history of Gospel music industry.

SOAKAT is a style or category of art, music, or literature which enforces “Soaking &

Atmospheric” surroundings of the HOLY SPIRIT in which a person must be soaked in the Holy Spirit within a given Atmosphere.

The spiritual and soulish environment that encompasses all living worshipers of ELOHIM.

John 4:23 …”But an hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth; for such people the Father seeks to be His worshippers”

?Music Albums:

Leticia’s unshackle new gospel tracks, which is currently the most played music in most Gospel shows and in abroad. As the season changes and transformation takes place in the body of Christ, a mighty finger of ELOHIM has picked another unadulterated voice in the showbiz by the name Leticia, with her new album titled ‘Menka Biem‘.

The Ghanaian Gospel iconic, QueenLet has undergone a spiritual metamorphosis to produce such a wonderful album.

Album Details:

Album theme – ‘Menka Biem’

Artist: Leticia Hars

Release date: December 31, 2014

Genre: Praise & worship

Label: Ofm Computer World – OFMTV.COM

Songs / Tracks:

Jesus Is Love (feat. Nacee) – 5:04 Menka Biem – 5:01 I Love Calling (feat. Nacee) – 4:23 Mesom Wo – 4:36 Nyame Tease – 4:53 Obeye Ninyinaa – 4:52 Mpaebo Tiefo (feat. Nacee) – 3:29 Monyi Awurade Aye – 6:43

?Singles 2020:

In April and September 2020, QueenLet dropped SOAKAT Music, that is “setting aside of oneself to focus and meditate on God for renewal of strength in the HOLY SPIRIT.

In times of stress and difficulties, it is absolutely imperative that we wait on the Lord to renew our strength.

QueenLet, is making waves on both local and international music scenes with her songs titled Dear Holy Spirit and Anwawadwuma (Marvelous Work).

?Singles 2021:

In May and October 2021, QueenLet dropped two SOAKAT Music titled; Empowered (Live) and WindBlow feat. Jimmy D Psalmist. Watch Video from: https://youtu.be/2My8dIgQbms

?Singles 2023:

In January 10, 2023 QueenLet dropped Holy Fire. A song was born out of the womb of the

HOLY SPIRIT, the promise, JESUS sent. Watch from link: https://youtu.be/r68cunkGkJA

ELOHIM showed His Powerful Beauty in another embodiment, the tangible Presence of the Holy Spirit Fire that took place during Holy Fire videos filming & after. Testimonies from individuals, both real time and dreams.

Singles 2024:

QueenLet releases a new song titled Soul Winning.

“The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few.

Therefore pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest.” Matthew 9:37-38 (NKJV). Watch video from link: https://youtu.be/SCv–knlSbQY

QueenLet Sets Record:

QuuenLet sets record on Facebook, among top Africa Artistes with over 594k people talking about this (PTAT) in real time.

QueenLet’s song is really a metamorphosis and inflammable, to take you to another level of soaking and atmospheric music.

QueenLet’s Awards And Nominations

QueenLet won multiple awards from Maranatha global awards USA 2021.

Queenlet’s One Month Old Song Receives Two Nominations – Over 207k Views https://ameyawdebrah.com/queenlets-one-month-old-song-receives-two-nominationsover-207k-views/ Rhema Awards Global 2021: QueenLet Grabs Two Nominations With ‘Windblow’ https://newshuntermag.com/2021/12/rhema-awards-global-2021-queenlet-grabs-twonominations-with-windblow.html One month old song, “Windblow” receives two nominations from Rhema Awards Global 2021. https://www.thedailysearchlight.com/one-month-old-song-windblow-receives-twonominations-from-rhema-awards-global-2021/ QueenLet received “Best European Song Of The Year”nomination at 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK . https://africachurches.com/queenlet-received-best-european-song-of-the-year/ QueenLet receives nomination at 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK. https://ameyawdebrah.com/queenlet-receives-nomination-at-2022-ghana-music-awardsuk/ Queenlet’s ‘WindBlow’ bags a GMAUK 2022 Best European Song of the Year nomination.

Management:

QueenLet is on record label “Debrich Group“ @debrichgroup on all social platforms, with Dr Debrich Jeremiah Acheampong as the Co-Founder, Executive Director and CEO of OFM Computer World Europe.

Rev Bismark Boadi Sarpong of Assemblies of God – Ghana is currently the general manager and Rep in Ghana for Debrich Group.

QueenLet On Social Media:

Her outstanding performance on the gospel music scene in Ghana and beyond has earned her massive following on social media with Facebook verifying her account in just six months.

QueenLet’s Facebook Profile : https://facebook.com/queenletmusik

QueenLet’s Facebook Fan Page : https://facebook.com/queenletmusic

QueenLet on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/queenletmusic/

QueenLet on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/queenletmusic

QueenLet on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@queenletmusic

QueenLet on Twitter: https://twitter.com/queenletmusic

QueenLet’s Digital Stores: – https://share.queenlet.com/

QueenLet’s Official Website: – https://QueenLet.com

References:

Ghana News Agency

Ghana Music

Ameyaw Debrah

Ghana Sky

GhanaWeb Links:

GhanaWeb 1: Meet QueenLet, one of the fastest growing gospel musicians in Ghana.

GhanaWeb 2: Esther Smith endorses up–and–coming musician QueenLet.

Ghana Daily Guide Writes: QueenLet Shines