GWR: “It’ll take long while to review that” – Update on Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon drops

As Ghanaians are eager for the Guinness World Records to make a pronouncement on its decision regarding Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak’s cooking marathon world record attempt, a new update has sprout out on it.

A netizen with the usernam, @IbrahimAbubakar0407 asked for an update from the Guinness World Record on the record attempt by Chef Faila and he got a response.

He wrote; “Thank you GWR. And again Faila the cookathon in Ghana pls is she the current record holder?

In response, the Guinness World Records disclosed that it had received evidence of the cook-a-thon attempt and was still reviewing it.

“That’s going to take a little longer to review” the Guinness World Record replied.

Chef Faila made the country proud when she cooked for a stunning 227 hours to unofficially break any official and unofficial record ahead of her.