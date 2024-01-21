GWR: Kumasi woman set to beat Chef Faila as she prepares to cook for 11 days nonstop

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian woman named Abena Kwartemaa is set to cook for 11 days nonstop in a Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

In an exclusive interview with Ghpage Media, Abena Kwartemaa confirmed that she has been given the green light by the Guinness World Record to embark on the longest cooking marathon attempt.

Abena Kwartemaa’s cooking marathon is set to come off on the 27th of January 2023 and end on the 6th of February 2023 at Santasi Anyinem.



As revealed by Abena Kwartemaa and her manager, they would be surpassing Chef Faila’s impressive 227-hour cooking marathon and hopefully clinch the longest cooking marathon title.

GWR: Nigerian Chef beats Ghana’s Chef Faila as she cooks for 228 hours nonstop

A Nigerian Chef who’s currently based in Canada is geared to set a new Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon attempt with an 18-day cooking marathon that’s being broadcast live online.

The cook-a-thon is by Brampton chef Beauty Obasuyi who moved to Canada from Nigeria over a decade ago and has since opened Naija Jollof, an African restaurant with locations in Brampton and Toronto.

Obasuyi started the marathon event 10 days ago at the Naija Jollof kitchen in Brampton with plans to cook for eight straight days to wrestle the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) from Irish chef Alan Fisher, who holds the title at some 119 hours.

But news that Chef Faila from Ghana completed a 227-hour cooking marathon under review by Guinness has led Obasuyi to extend her cook-a-thon to a staggering 18 consecutive days to try and secure the title.

Obasuyi has been live-streaming the world record attempt on her YouTube channel and as of Friday at 12:30 p.m., she has been cooking for more than 228 hours.

But the marathon isn’t just for bragging rights as meals prepared during the cook-a-thon are being given away free of charge at Naija Jollof in Brampton. The chef says she’s already prepared more than 215 meals that have fed more than 2,400 people.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown even stopped by the kitchen during the marathon to wish Obasuyi luck in the challenge.

You can watch Obasuyi go for the Guinness World Record live on her YouTube page or visit Naija Jollof in Brampton at 295A Queen St. East.