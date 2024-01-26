GWR: Lady set to embark on 200 hours non-stop sekzz with over 500 men to set a new world record

- Advertisement -

In a bold and unconventional mission, 25-year-old Cameroonian woman Danny Zara has set her sights on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest recorded duration of sexual activity.

Zara’s ambitious goal involves attempting to surpass the current record held by a Nigerian woman, who achieved a remarkable 15 hours, 7 minutes, and 23 seconds with over 600 men in 2013.

Zara plans to attempt an astonishing 200 hours, requiring a lineup of strong men to participate in the challenge.

Currently, Danny Zara’s pursuit of the Guinness World Record for the longest sex duration has garnered attention for its audacity and uniqueness.



Zara’s ambitious goal of attempting 200 hours is unprecedented and will undoubtedly test the limits of both physical endurance and societal norms.

Guinness World Records often feature feats of endurance, skill, or talent, and Zara’s attempt brings a new dimension to the realm of record-breaking endeavors.

While details about the logistics and guidelines for the record attempt remain unclear, the prospect of Zara requiring a lineup of strong men has added an intriguing element to the narrative.

The involvement of participants raises questions about consent, health and safety considerations, and the boundaries within the context of such a record-breaking endeavour.