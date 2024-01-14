GWR: Meet Patrick Amenuvor’s beautiful wife who’s solidly supporting him on his stand-a-thon attempt

- Advertisement -

Mr Patrick Amenuvour has fast become a national hero after officially starting his Guinness World Record Stand-a-thon attempt a few hours ago.

According to our checks and findings, Patrick Amenuvor is a renowned Ghanaian photographer and content creator with a passion for breaking barriers.



With an ambitious goal of setting a new Guinness World Record in 2024, Patrick will be standing from today, January 14 to Sunday, January 21, 2024. The marathon is currently underway at the GEM church at North Legon.

Patrick’s attempt comes few days after both Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Chef Faila completed their attempts for GWR’s longest singing marathon by an individual and longest cooking marathon by an individual respectfully. Both are yet to receive confirmation from GRW.



In this article, we are going to throw light on Patrick Amenuvour’s beautiful wife who is solidly supporting him on his stand-a-thon journey.

Who is Patrick Amenuvour Wife



Mr Patrick Amenuvour is married to Mrs Amenevour. The beautiful couple tied the knot of the 16th of December 2016 in a holy matrimony.



Mrs Amenevour likes to keep a low profile and hence has no footprints on social media.

Below are some pictures of the beautiful Mrs Amenuvour…

Patrick Amenuvour Kids

Mr Patrick Amenevour is blessed with two kids, a boy and a girl after marrying Mrs Amenevour in 2016

Patrick Amenuvor Guinness World Record stand-a-thon attempt

Ghanaian photographer and content creator Patrick Amenuvor started his monumental challenge around 4 PM on the 14th of January 2023 and would end on the 21st.



His audacious attempt is not just a personal triumph but to etch his name in history by setting a new Guinness World Record in 2024.

While the nation watches in awe at Amenuvor’s tenacity, his remarkable feat has triggered a noteworthy public discourse.

The question echoing through the conversations of Ghanaians is whether the pursuit of Guinness World Records has reached a saturation point and whether these endeavours should prioritize relevance, purpose, and societal impact.

Amenuvor’s commitment to the standing marathon is undeniably commendable.

It showcases not only his physical endurance but also his determination to push boundaries.

