GWR: Millennium Chef Smith Sets New World Record as Longest Cook-A-Thon Record Holder

In an extraordinary culinary feat, renowned chef Smith, popularly known as the “Millennium Chef,” has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon.

Chef Smith holds the bragging rights as the reigning Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, clocking an impressive 802 hours and 25 minutes.

Chef Smith officially announced the good news today at a press conference which took place at the La Palm Beach Hotel.

Months ago, Chef Smith concluded his Guinness World Record cooking marathon on a high note as Ghanaians flocked to the venue to support him.

The young chef aimed to break the record for the longest cooking time by an individual, previously set by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, by cooking for 820 hours.

Chef Smith began his cook-a-thon journey on February 1, to surpass the current record. Although he initially aimed for 1,200 hours, he successfully cooked for 820 hours, ending his marathon on March 6.

The Ghanaian chef was overwhelmed with joy, shedding tears over the immense support he received during the event. Many people who commented on his social media posts congratulated him on his impressive attempt.

It was an emotional sight as Chef Smith stepped out of the glass booth, marking the end of his Guinness World Record cooking marathon attempt.

Photos shared on his Facebook page captured the heartwarming moments when his loved ones congratulated him on his remarkable effort.