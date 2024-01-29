type here...
GWR: Nana Agradaa and her hubby begins Sekz-A-Thon in the pool as...
News

GWR: Nana Agradaa and her hubby begins Sekz-A-Thon in the pool as they chopp themselves wotowoto in new video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
GWR Nana Agradaa and her hubby begins Sekz-A-THon in the pool as they chopp themseleves wotowoto in new video
Following the Guinness World Record attempt frenzy that has taken over the country, Nana Agradaa and her hubby, Sofo Asaimah have also launched their Sex-A-Thon marathon challenge.

The couple who married last year have announced to Ghanaians in all loved-up video that they have also begun their unconventional Guinness World Record attempt.

As revealed by Nana Agradaa who was looking extremely happy in the video like a child who has received a brand new toy, she and her hubby would be having intercourse for a very long period just to etch their names into the Guinness World Record books.

Nana Agradaa and Pastor Asiamah

In the clip, the two were smooching on each other to psyche themselves for the heavy task ahead.

Getting to the dying part of the video, Sofo Asaimah splashed water on the private part of Nana Agradaa.

This video has received a lot of backlash from Ghanaians who are quite disappointed in Nana Agradaa.

According to these critics, someone who parades herself as a woman of God shouldn’t be acting like an unbeliever with no morality on the internet

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

