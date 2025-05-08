GWR Slaps Sense Into Afia Asantewaa Again As Her Second Attempt Becomes Unsuccessful

Guinness World Record sing-a-thon- attempted, Afua Asantewaa has disclosed her second sing-a-thon results.

Afua Asantewaa took to her official social media pages to announce that, her second sing-a-thon attempt has become unsuccessful.

Afua noted that she is not being tickled by the results, because despite she not being recognized by the Guiness World Record, she has gained a lot from her two attempts.

Afua Asantewaa claims her two attempts have “lead to discovery, growth, development, success and life altering events that have shaped my being”.

She thanked all and sundry who supported her in her second attempt in the communique she released, stating that I, on behalf of my dedicated team would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported, cheered, provided constructive criticism, been inspired, encouraged and believed in my journey”.

The sing-a-thon attemptee and media personality went on to mention some distinguished personalities and thank them differently for contributing their quota to her second attempt.

She added, “Thank you Otumfour Nana Osei Tutu II, Ike’s Cultural Village, Nasco Electronics, International Maritime Hospital, Perla Natural Mineral Water, Zoom- lion, Anointed Engineering Services, Angel Drinks, Essential Cosmetics, Aqua Tabs, Ashanti Region police team, National sports authority- Ashanti Region, the media fraternity and blogs in Ghana- Africa, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, United States, the world at large, and all who have supported us in diverse ways”.

Afua Asantewaa concluded her release that “We will continue to make steady progress”.

Taking to the comment section of her post, netizens expressed shock at the fact that despite all the noise, and bragging, Afua Asantewaa has failed twice.

Others also heaped praises on the once upon a time media personality for not hiding the result like she did in her first attempt.

Others, on the other part, pulled the legs of Afua Asantewaa as they stated that since the second attempt became unsuccessful, 3rd attempt would surely be underway.