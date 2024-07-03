GWR website reveals Chef Smith’s cook-a-thon record-breaking status

Ghana’s Chef Smith has been trending on social media for the past 12 hours after he announced that GWR has crowned him as the new Cook-a-thon champion.

Around 6 pm yesterday, Chef Smith hosted a gargantuan press conference at the La Plam Royal Beach Hotel.

In the course of the press conference, he was picked up by officers from the La Police Station for an alleged fraud-related case.

Shortly after his arrest, his manager granted an exclusive interview with Hitz FM where he maintained that Chef Smith is the record holder with a time of 802 hours and 25 minutes.

However, there has not been any official communication from the Guinness World Record as of the publication of this article.

But checks made by GhPage on the official website of GhPage confirm that the awarding body is no longer accepting Cook-A-Thon applications.

The website also affirmed that Alan Fisher’s record is no longer active.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…