GWR: World’s oldest chicken, Peanut, dies aged 21

Peanut died on Christmas Day at her home in Michigan, USA, aged at 21 years old.

“Peanut was a close family member, and I’m grieving her loss,” wrote Peanut’s owner, Marsi Darwin, in a blog post announcing her hen’s passing.

“We bonded 21 and a half years ago when I peeled her out of an egg, and although I realize she had a phenomenally long life for a chicken, I’m heartbroken nonetheless.”

After being abandoned by her mother, Peanut spent the first two years of her life inside a parrot cage in Marsi’s dining room, before being moved to an outside coop with the rest of Marsi’s flock.

Peanut hatched multiple nests of eggs during her lifetime, and many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren currently live in Marsi’s coop.

As she entered her old age, Peanut was moved back inside the house, where she shared a cage with her daughter, Millie.