GWR: You’re shameless – Photos of the GH lady in the kiss-a-thon marathon drops as Ghanaians react

In the world of multiple marathons thanks to the Guinness World Record, a Ghanaian man has taken it to another level by attempting the Guinness World Record for the longest kissing marathon.

Isaac Kwame Love is a Ghanaian blogger and a rising content creator who took up the challenge of kissing for 1 straight hour and he successfully brought it to an end.

In the final preparations, Kwame was sighted with a lady in mask whom we can conclude didn’t want to go public with his identity.

The challenge was attempted at Bobby’s Restaurant and Pub in East Legon where Isaac kissed the strange lady for 1 straight hour.

Netizens Reactions…

Henry Osei – Kissathon in GWR must be given to married people not single person, so He used someone’s future wife to break a record… Hmmm Ghana

Yvonne Bassaku – So what have you gained. Use your energy positively

Ayertey Tsin Gi – Even when she was at a different venue yesterday, yet you come out to post just for clicks and engagement

Antwi Bohye-Ba Seth Jnr – She’s not the one because you can check the position of that birthmark on her lips. Thank you

Nuhu Zakari – In Ghana hear you can’t hide anything

