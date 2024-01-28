type here...
GWR: You’re shameless – Photos of the GH lady in the kiss-a-thon marathon drops as Ghanaians react

Ghana kiss-a-thon challenge

By Armani Brooklyn
In the world of multiple marathons thanks to the Guinness World Record, a Ghanaian man has taken it to another level by attempting the Guinness World Record for the longest kissing marathon.

Isaac Kwame Love is a Ghanaian blogger and a rising content creator who took up the challenge of kissing for 1 straight hour and he successfully brought it to an end.

In the final preparations, Kwame was sighted with a lady in mask whom we can conclude didn’t want to go public with his identity.

READ ALSO: GWR Kiss-a-Thon – GH man starts kisssing for 1 hour nonstop, video drops as Ghanaians react

The challenge was attempted at Bobby’s Restaurant and Pub in East Legon where Isaac kissed the strange lady for 1 straight hour.

Netizens Reactions…

Henry Osei – Kissathon in GWR must be given to married people not single person, so He used someone’s future wife to break a record… Hmmm Ghana

Yvonne Bassaku – So what have you gained. Use your energy positively

Ayertey Tsin Gi – Even when she was at a different venue yesterday, yet you come out to post just for clicks and engagement

Antwi Bohye-Ba Seth Jnr – She’s not the one because you can check the position of that birthmark on her lips. Thank you

Nuhu Zakari – In Ghana hear you can’t hide anything

Source:GHpage

