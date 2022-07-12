type here...
GhPageEntertainmentGyakie chills with Tiwa Savage in Germany
Entertainment

Gyakie chills with Tiwa Savage in Germany

By Qwame Benedict
Gyakie and Tiwa Savage at Frobeat festival in Berlin
Gyakie and Tiwa Savage
Songbird Gyakie is currently out of the country and performed at the Afrobeats Festival in Germany.

At the event, she met up with Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage who was also billed to perform at the event.

In a video available, the two could be seen dancing to CKay’s Love Nwantiti song which was been played in the background.

From the video, one can believe this isn’t the first time the two were meeting as the vibe between them was something else.

Watch the video below:

Jackline Acheampong known professionally as Gyakie is a Ghanaian afrobeat/afro singer. In 2019, Gyakie released her first single titled; “Love is Pretty” which paved way for another single, “Never Like This.

    Source:Ghpage

