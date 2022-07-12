- Advertisement -

Songbird Gyakie is currently out of the country and performed at the Afrobeats Festival in Germany.

At the event, she met up with Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage who was also billed to perform at the event.

In a video available, the two could be seen dancing to CKay’s Love Nwantiti song which was been played in the background.

Also Read: Not every song released deserves a dance challenge – Gyakie

From the video, one can believe this isn’t the first time the two were meeting as the vibe between them was something else.

Watch the video below:

Jackline Acheampong known professionally as Gyakie is a Ghanaian afrobeat/afro singer. In 2019, Gyakie released her first single titled; “Love is Pretty” which paved way for another single, “Never Like This.